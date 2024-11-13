What is Raymond James’ Forecast for TSE:BYL FY2024 Earnings?

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Baylin Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Baylin Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Baylin Technologies Stock Up 16.2 %

TSE:BYL opened at C$0.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.32. The company has a market cap of C$64.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.29. Baylin Technologies has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,925.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products.

