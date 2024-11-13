Raymond James Issues Positive Forecast for TSE:GRT Earnings

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.37 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.30. Raymond James also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$30.78 and a 1 year high of C$38.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

