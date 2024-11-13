PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives $14.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PAGS

PagSeguro Digital Stock Up 1.1 %

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $874.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,593,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,998,000 after purchasing an additional 64,671 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 55.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,994,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,968 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,478,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,590 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,813,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,670,000 after acquiring an additional 645,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.