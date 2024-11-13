Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LAMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.40.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 0.8 %

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $128.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.52. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $91.20 and a 52-week high of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.08.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.73). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 42.18%. The business had revenue of $564.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 444.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 144.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

