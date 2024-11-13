Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.34 on Monday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $95.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.77.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. 12.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.