Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of B opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -60.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Barnes Group has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $47.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,689,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,366,000 after buying an additional 206,351 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Barnes Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,587,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,565,000 after purchasing an additional 60,152 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 32.9% during the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,484,000 after purchasing an additional 259,957 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,576,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 753,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,997,000 after purchasing an additional 72,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

