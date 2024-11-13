StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.59.

bluebird bio Stock Down 3.6 %

BLUE opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.57 million during the quarter. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 567.29% and a negative return on equity of 207.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of bluebird bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 113.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 29,113 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 458.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 65,710 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 77.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 94,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 41,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

