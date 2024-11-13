Express (NYSE:EXPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Express Stock Performance

Express stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Express has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3,746.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34.

Get Express alerts:

About Express

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.