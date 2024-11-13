NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Stock Down 4.4 %
NTN Buzztime stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. NTN Buzztime has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $3.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.72.
NTN Buzztime Company Profile
