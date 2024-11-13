CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
CPI Aerostructures Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of CVU opened at $3.36 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.81 million for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 19.86%.
About CPI Aerostructures
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.
