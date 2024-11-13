SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SIF opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.99. SIFCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 25.72% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,889 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 45,281 shares during the period. SIFCO Industries comprises 1.1% of Minerva Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.86% of SIFCO Industries worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company's stock.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

