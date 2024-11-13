Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on Cinemark from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cinemark from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barrington Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

NYSE CNK opened at $32.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.35. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.61. Cinemark had a return on equity of 60.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $921.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cinemark will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $679,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,581.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Cinemark by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 92,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 38.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 31,739 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

