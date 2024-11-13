Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Trading Up 0.1 %

GRP.U opened at $54.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.58. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a fifty-two week low of $46.28 and a fifty-two week high of $65.63. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.1994 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.16%.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

