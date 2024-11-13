StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

PHX Minerals Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE PHX opened at $3.34 on Friday. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $125.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). PHX Minerals had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

PHX Minerals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of PHX Minerals

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.09%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 36.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 113,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals

(Get Free Report)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.