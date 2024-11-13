Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2024

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRINFree Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

NASDAQ MRIN opened at $2.06 on Friday. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36.

About Marin Software

(Get Free Report)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.