Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

NASDAQ MRIN opened at $2.06 on Friday. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

