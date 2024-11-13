Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Evogene from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Evogene Stock Performance

Shares of EVGN opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.43. Evogene has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.94). Evogene had a negative return on equity of 72.33% and a negative net margin of 210.26%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evogene stock. Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

