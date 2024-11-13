StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $1.25 price target for the company.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

MLSS opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.08. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 60.78% and a negative net margin of 54.87%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Milestone Scientific

In other Milestone Scientific news, Director Leonard Osser sold 107,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $100,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,606,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,400.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,106 shares of company stock valued at $236,451. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Milestone Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.