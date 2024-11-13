Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. Approximately 260,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 238% from the previous session’s volume of 77,128 shares.The stock last traded at $69.29 and had previously closed at $68.08.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ducommun from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Get Ducommun alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DCO

Insider Buying and Selling at Ducommun

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $79,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,134.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $79,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,151 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,134.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $49,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,629.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RDST Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 16.8% during the second quarter. RDST Capital LLC now owns 540,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after buying an additional 77,595 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 46,544 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 26.8% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 78,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 219,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter worth about $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.92 and a 200 day moving average of $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ducommun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.