Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $5.70. The stock had previously closed at $4.38, but opened at $4.72. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Grab shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 23,933,684 shares.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GRAB. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Grab from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.28.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of -97.80 and a beta of 0.81.
Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grab had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.
