Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $22.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Excelerate Energy traded as high as $28.42 and last traded at $28.41, with a volume of 19583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EE. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Excelerate Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Excelerate Energy from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.12.
Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $193.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Excelerate Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.10%.
Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.
