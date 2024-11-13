ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $26.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. ACV Auctions traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $21.27, with a volume of 1813246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACVA. Raymond James started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

In other news, VP Andrew Peer sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $37,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,076. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Andrew Peer sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $37,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,076. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 328,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,340. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 709,426 shares of company stock valued at $13,792,090 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ACV Auctions by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,655,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,969,000 after acquiring an additional 897,477 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,013,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,499,000 after purchasing an additional 198,228 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,247,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,360,000 after purchasing an additional 271,970 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 8.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,103,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,394,000 after buying an additional 163,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 2.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,049,000 after buying an additional 45,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.04 and a beta of 1.59.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

