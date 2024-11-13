Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $36.74, but opened at $33.30. Zeta Global shares last traded at $32.12, with a volume of 2,552,031 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Zeta Global’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZETA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 1,718.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 3,885.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Zeta Global by 2,902.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zeta Global by 104.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Trading Down 23.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

