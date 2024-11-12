Wealth Quarterback LLC Acquires 3,966 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 981.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 2,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,596,812.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $69,596,812.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $178.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $835.61 billion, a PE ratio of 155.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.75 and a 200-day moving average of $157.78. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.31 and a 1-year high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 184.19%.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

