Pinterest’s (PINS) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $45.00.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Pinterest from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pinterest
Pinterest Trading Up 4.1 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $38,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $38,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 157.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 113.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pinterest
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 2 Chip Stocks Benefitting from OpenAI’s Chip Strategy Expansion
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.