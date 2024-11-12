Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires 42 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 424.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $313.62 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $210.43 and a 52-week high of $314.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.63 and a 200-day moving average of $272.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

