Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,475 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 628.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth $32,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Argus raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.90.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.56. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $21.35.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

