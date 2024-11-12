Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,291,000 after buying an additional 917,979 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 610.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,971,000 after acquiring an additional 898,143 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 40,317.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 726,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,361,000 after purchasing an additional 724,907 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,770,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 54.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,416,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $422,654,000 after buying an additional 496,326 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.47.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $389.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $374.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.39. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $252.75 and a 12-month high of $392.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

