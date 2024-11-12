XML Financial LLC Invests $224,000 in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 2.5 %

Conagra Brands stock opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.13. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.62 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 135.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

