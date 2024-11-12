EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,008 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 48,877 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC now owns 21,536 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 39,922 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

EOG stock opened at $133.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.95.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

