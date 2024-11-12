Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 76,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 82.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 95,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,214,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after acquiring an additional 57,772 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,382. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,242,672 shares of company stock worth $155,170,080 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock opened at $73.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.63. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.