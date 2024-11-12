Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,778 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after purchasing an additional 303,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $785,667,000 after buying an additional 184,059 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after buying an additional 578,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $424,025,000 after buying an additional 28,045 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $238.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $276.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.77 and a twelve month high of $239.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.22.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.65%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Daiwa America upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total transaction of $1,888,058.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,940,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,258,392.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total transaction of $1,888,058.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,940,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,258,392.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,571,741.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,824 shares of company stock valued at $90,112,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

