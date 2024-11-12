XML Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 20.5% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.68.

Welltower Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE WELL opened at $137.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.38 and a 12 month high of $140.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.94 and its 200 day moving average is $114.23. The stock has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 90.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. Welltower’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.32%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.