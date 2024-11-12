Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 104.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Prologis by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $1,211,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 1.5 %

PLD opened at $114.10 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.11 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 39.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 116.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.12.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

