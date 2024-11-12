Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 389,916 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 896.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,916 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.0% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $74,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,462 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 858.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,168,798,000 after buying an additional 16,453,718 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 917.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,701,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,203,837,000 after buying an additional 11,453,554 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 855.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,674,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,186,292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,045.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,273,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,427,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $178.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.75 and its 200-day moving average is $157.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $90.31 and a one year high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.19%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

