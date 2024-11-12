Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.6 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

