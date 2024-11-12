Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,862 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $241.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.67. The company has a market cap of $146.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $208.14 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.