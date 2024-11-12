CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 55.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,339,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,359,000 after purchasing an additional 194,944 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 69,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 112.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 105,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 56,032 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 82.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $129.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $85.91 and a 52-week high of $130.00.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.70%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

