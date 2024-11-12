7,081 Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 336,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the third quarter worth about $213,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE G opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $47.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on G shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Genpact from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

