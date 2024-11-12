Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Bought by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 327.9% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,439,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $60.41.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

