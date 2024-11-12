1,579 Shares in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,221,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Revvity by 516.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 453,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,601,000 after purchasing an additional 379,802 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Revvity by 18.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,126,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,258,000 after buying an additional 332,632 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,664,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,769,000 after buying an additional 210,100 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Revvity by 441.3% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 136,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after buying an additional 111,178 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity Price Performance

Revvity stock opened at $120.64 on Tuesday. Revvity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $129.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. Revvity had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Revvity’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Revvity announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RVTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Revvity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Revvity from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Revvity from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Revvity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revvity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on Revvity

Insider Activity at Revvity

In other Revvity news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $262,206.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,237.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total value of $262,859.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,276.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $262,206.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,237.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Revvity

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.