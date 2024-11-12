XML Financial LLC Makes New Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PPL by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,821,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,820 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 71.3% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,306,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,061,000 after buying an additional 1,792,200 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in PPL by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,701,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,771 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,713,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in PPL by 5,390.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 563,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,625,000 after acquiring an additional 552,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE PPL opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.25. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 9.95%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on PPL in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PPL

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.