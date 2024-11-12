Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 159.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 107.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI stock opened at $104.10 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $120.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 221.99%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.87.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

