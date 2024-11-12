Sigma Planning Corp Sells 936 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 291.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 93.2% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $466,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,990. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $466,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,990. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $233,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,593 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,670. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $185.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.91. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.04 and a 52-week high of $220.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.34.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

