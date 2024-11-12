Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd cut its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR opened at $647.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $881.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $830.41. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $500.54 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.37%.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $994.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $916.73.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.96, for a total value of $1,932,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,809,826.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.96, for a total value of $1,932,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,678 shares in the company, valued at $43,809,826.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total transaction of $10,225,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,518,400.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,759 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,340. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

