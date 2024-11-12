Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $843,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,591,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,519,000 after acquiring an additional 383,302 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 287,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 54,676 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 268,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.