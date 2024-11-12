Atria Investments Inc Has $5.62 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 308,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,636,000 after purchasing an additional 48,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 38,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP opened at $178.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $139.55 and a one year high of $210.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.49.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHKP. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

