Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 372 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Paychex by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 395,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,559,000 after acquiring an additional 70,477 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Paychex by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 33.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 0.1 %

PAYX opened at $148.73 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $113.87 and a one year high of $150.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 83.58%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 14,731 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $2,050,260.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,197.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 14,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $2,050,260.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,197.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $3,674,284.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,020.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,174 shares of company stock worth $7,577,231 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Paychex from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

