Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.47 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.2% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 18,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 13,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $313.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $332.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.18.

Read Our Latest Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.