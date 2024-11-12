Atria Investments Inc Buys 117 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG opened at $125.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.01. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.07 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.93.

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total transaction of $249,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,513.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

