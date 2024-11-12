Atria Investments Inc Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Pool by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at about $736,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Pool by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Pool by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on POOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.11.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $374.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $363.30 and a 200-day moving average of $352.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.39. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $293.51 and a 52-week high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.